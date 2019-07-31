1 newborn dead, twin found near dumpster in California

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – A homeless mother is in the hospital after she gave birth to twins near a dumpster in Fairfield.

One of the babies died, and the other one is in the hospital in stable condition.

The mother was found a short time later.

Clean up crews found the babies abandoned outside a building near the Scandia Fun Center off Highway 80 and Pittman Road.

Restaurant owners nearby say the woman has been seen near the building over the last couple of weeks.

The mother was found on Central Place in Fairfield.

She has been detained and is getting medical attention.

It’s unclear what led up to the babies being left near the dumpster, or whether the mother will face any charges.