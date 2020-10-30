10-foot python found under hood of Mustang in South Florida

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Forget about horsepower, this thing has python power.

A driver was shocked to find a massive Burmese Python under the hood of their Ford Mustang in Dania Beach Thursday morning.

FWC officials quickly responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot long invasive snake.

Burmese pythons became established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. However, people should never release them into the wild. It is illegal and can negatively impact Florida’s wildlife.

The public can help control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681),