10-year-old Louisiana boy gives new bike away to stranger after learning his truck was stolen

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — 10-year-old Evan Jones is making a difference with a bike for one St. Francis worker who’s handicapped and recently had a house fire.

Jones says his grandmother first heard about the fire at Allen Williams’ house while she was at the St. Francis Community Center. She told her grandson, Evan, and he says he felt called to help Williams in any way possible.

“She was talking about Mr. Allen and how he had a house fire and somebody had stolen his truck and he wished he had a bike…I had just bought myself a bike with the money I saved up over the years,” said Evan Jones, 10 -year-old.

Evan called his mom to tell her what he wanted to do with his brand new bike.

“I gotta give my bike and I said what do you mean? We had just bought the–I said what do you mean you gotta give it away and he was like Mr. Allen–his house burned like ours did and I said yea baby. And he said and he lost everything mama and he doesn’t have a way to work,” said Rikki Jones, Evan’s Mother.

Evan and his mother then traveled to Monroe to deliver the new bike to Williams.

“What hurt me the most is that they told me when he heard about what happened to me, he cried. and uh…I got emotional…He would give me his bicycle that he saved money up for to give to me,” said Allen Williams, Floor Tech at St. Francis Community Center.

Now the two share a friendship that they say will be with them for the rest of their lives.

“You don’t know too many ten-year-olds that do the thing he did. He didn’t have to do that, but he did. He chose to…after all this money that he had saved up to get that bike. Birthdays, holidays, you know. For him to bring me his bike that he had never ridden before…that speaks volumes to me, I owe it to him,” said Williams.

“And I would do it again if someone took his bike, I would give him my new bike like they took his truck. I’d give him a new one. I’d give him the shirt off my back,” said Jones.

Williams says without Evan’s gift, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“You don’t know what you’ve done…that right there…that’s a lifesaver,” said Williams.

Evan and his mom also bought lights to put on the bike wheels so that cars will see Williams when he’s riding. He says Evan is welcome to visit him at work any time and the two may even meet for lunch in the next few weeks.