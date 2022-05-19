TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies removed an 11-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool in Deep Creek early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the family was awakened by loud noises coming from the lanai. When they went outside to investigate, they found the 550-pound gator taking a dip in their pool.

Deputies said he had tore through the lanai screen.

The sheriff’s office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded and captured the gator.

“Always check your pool before diving in!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.