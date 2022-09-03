MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Madison police checked the identifications of 143 people at a bar on Thursday, and only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report.

Officers conducted “proactive enforcement” in downtown Madison, visiting bars in the neighborhood and checking to see if the venues were enforcing liquor laws, the report said.

At one of the bars, officers cited 137 people for underage drinking or having false IDs. They did not name the bar but noted that it was on the 600 block of Main Street.

“MPD is actively working with the establishment on this investigation, and they will not be named at this time until further steps are taken to determine the bar’s role in the matter,” police wrote.

Officers added that more citations are “likely.”

Police also said that bars in the Madison area are encouraged to partake in the department’s safety training seminars.