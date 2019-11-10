14 SDSU fraternities suspended after student is hospitalized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University suspended the Interfraternity Council and all of its 14 chapters after a student was hospitalized Wednesday night.

According to SDSU, the SDSU Police Department was investigating after a student allegedly attended an event hosted by one of the IFC’s fraternities on Nov. 6.

The student required medical attention following the event, SDSU officials said. Details regarding the student’s wellbeing were not immediately available.

“It’s really sad,” SDSU senior Jack Molmud said. “It’s just such a difficult situation. Difficult and hard and potentially traumatizing on the end of the people that were there to care for him.”

Molmud, who works as a producer with the student-run newspaper The Daily Aztec, said the paper reported at least seven fraternities were under investigation this year before Wednesday’s incident.

SDSU’s president Adela de la Torre announced the IFC’s suspension Friday, adding that all of the fraternities’ activities were suspended until further notice.

On Saturday, de la Torre said the SDSU Police Department found information that suggested one of the fraternities was involved in misconduct, though specific details regarding the alleged misconduct and the fraternity involved were not shared.

“A San Diego State University fraternity is alleged to have been involved in possible misconduct,” said Cory Marshall, interim director of media relations at SDSU. “We expect all our students to uphold our institutional values and the student code of conduct.”

In a letter shared with students, faculty and staff, the university asked those with information about the incident to come forward. “I am urging members of our campus community to please contact UPD as soon as possible if you have information about this case,” de la Torre said.

The fraternities named in the suspension included Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Gamma Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

An estimated 1,400 students are currently members in IFC fraternities on campus, according to SDSU’s website.

“Regardless of what happens with the state of fraternities’ recognition on campus, this is going to affect that group of people very heavily,” Molmud said.

The suspension did not affect the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the College Panhellenic Association or the United Sorority and Fraternity Council, nor did it affect the chapters associated with those organizations.