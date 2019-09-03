14-year-old confesses to shooting, killing 5 family members in Alabama, sheriff’s office says

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (CNN/WBTW) – A 14-year-old has confessed to shooting and killing five of his family members in Alabama, the sheriff’s office said.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet the teen was “interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence” and that he is “currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.”
A previous tweet, the LCSO said five people were shot at a home on Ridge Road in Elkmont, Alabama. Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were airlifted in critical condition.
The LCSO later said on Twitter the two people airlifted had died.