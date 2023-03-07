LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A Lynchburg, Virginia, family is searching for a living organ donor for their 16-month-old daughter, Magnolia, who is in need of a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Magnolia’s mom, Sydney Maglosky, said she was 20 weeks pregnant when doctors told her that Magnolia had bilateral multicystic kidneys.

“We were told that that was most always fatal and that she probably would not live but maybe a few hours after birth,” Maglosky said.

Magnolia was in a neonatal intensive care unit for five weeks after birth, Maglosky said. She started dialysis treatments at 7 weeks old and has been getting them ever since.

“Magnolia feels sick all the time,” Maglosky said. “She really struggles with nausea, vomiting, just feeling worn out. A lot of her days are spent in the hospital.”

The Magloskys live in the Lynchburg area and travel nearly two hours multiple times a week for Magnolia’s dialysis.

“She cannot do dialysis forever, and the longer we do it the more risks there are,” Maglosky said.

The family is also involved with the nonprofit group “Kidneys for Kids,” which advocates for living donors and helps families with the financial burden of treatment. Brian Martindale, the group’s executive director, said the number of kids who need kidney transplants is on the rise.

“Sometimes families have to raise tens of thousands of dollars for a transplant for their child,” he said.

Martindale founded the nonprofit after he donated a kidney to a child in need in 2013. He said it was the most rewarding experience of his life. His goal is to find 100 kidney donors for 100 kids.

“I got to watch her go through high school to dances, to plays, to seeing her get a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University,” Martindale said. “I mean just every day I see her I get a new reward.”

Even at 16 months old, Magnolia would be able to receive a kidney donation from an adult with type O or type B blood.

Martindale emphasizes that donating a kidney is a lifesaving choice for a child in need.

“The gift of a kidney would just give her a whole second chance,” Maglosky said.

Martindale said he plans to travel to 48 states this year to help advocate and show support for families with children in need of kidney transplants. He said he hopes Magnolia will have a new kidney by the time he gets to meet her in person for the first time.

More information about “Kidneys for Kids and how to get involved is available online. For more information on living donations, Maglosky recommends reaching out to the UVA Living Donations coordinator. You can find more about Magnolia’s story on her mom’s Facebook page.