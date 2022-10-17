PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth.

According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact and possession of a firearm by a minor.

These charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 200 block of Dale Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Ashanti Britt with a gunshot wound.

Britt was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

19-year-old Elijah Drew was also arrested in September in connection to this shooting.

Elijah Drew (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

Drew was charged with concealing/compounding evidence.