CHICAGO (WGN) — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Saturday evening at Chicago’s ‘The Bean,’ also known as Cloud Gate, in Millennium Park.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. Paramedics told Nexstar’s WGN that a teenage boy was shot in the chest and taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago where he was pronounced dead. The boy has not been identified.

Police have taken two people into custody and recovered two weapons at the scene.

After the shooting, a WGN News camera crew witnessed officers clearing the area, dispersing the crowd to neighboring streets.

Hundreds of people were at the park on Saturday as part of demonstrations across the U.S. protesting a recently leaked draft opinion that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. It is unclear if the teen who was shot was part of the demonstrations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.