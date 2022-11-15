REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.

Deputies found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick, according to a Monday release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kenneth was reported missing by his family the day before. The following morning, deputies got a 911 call saying the teen’s body had been found.

According to deputies, the 16-year-old was shot. His death was ruled a homicide by detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the person responsible for Carr’s death. If anyone has information, they are asked to call Detective Joe Miller at 352-369-6806.