16-year-old shot to death by mistake, thought to be intruder, 911 caller says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The person who called 911 after a 16-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday on the Southeast Side identified herself as the girl’s mother and the shooter as her husband.

According to the 911 call, a female caller said that her husband had shot her daughter by mistake, thinking she was an intruder. The victim was Janae Hairston, a 16-year-old student at Canal Winchester High School.

The shooting took place early Wednesday on Piper Bend Drive. Hairston was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Hairston’s death marked the 202nd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Note: An earlier version of this story gave an unconfirmed connection between the victim and believed shooter. It has since been updated.