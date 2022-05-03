TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested in Broward County on Friday for their alleged involved in a Pompano Beach woman’s murder in 2021, according to deputies.

On March 25, 2021, Broward County deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call on Northwest 8th Street, where they found 39-year-old Jonelle Coleman lying on the sidewalk.

Deputies said Coleman did not move and had multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

After months of investigation, deputies identified the suspect’s in Coleman’s murder as Sean Samuels, 30, of Fort Lauderdale and Tavaris Taylor, 41, of Lauderhill.

Some evidence that investigators found were videos of the murder that were kept on Taylor’s cellphone, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Digital Forensic Unit.

Both suspects held without bond in the Broward County Main Jail on first-degree murder with a firearm.