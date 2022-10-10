NASHVILLE, T.N. (WKRN) — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.

Metro police say 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas, of California, and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza, of Mexico, were taken into custody over the weekend.

Source: MNPD

According to Metro police, officers were conducting surveillance in a Nashville parking lot when they reportedly saw Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza take part in an apparent narcotics transaction.

Court records state officers observed Contrenas retrieve a large brown box from the trunk of his vehicle and place it into the rear of an SUV that was parked directly beside him.

An affidavit states that during the arrest, Serna-Mendoza told officers that she came all the way to Nashville from Tijuana, Mexico, with Contrenas to sightsee and buy clothes.

While searching her purse, officials say they were able to find $2,400 in U.S. currency, which led them to believe she was in Nashville to work alongside Contrenas in transporting narcotics.

At the scene, detectives were able to seize 150 grams of deadly crystal meth laced with fentanyl.

Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza were both charged with possession of a substance – fentanyl, which is a felony offense.

No other information was immediately released.