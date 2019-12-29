2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Texas church

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: CNN Newsource

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP/WBTW) – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital.

According to CBS News, an active threat was reported at 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ.

It’s unknown if the gunman is among those dead or injured, CBS news reports.

The victims’ identities have not been released yet.

Count on News13 as this story develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story