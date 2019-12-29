2 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Texas church

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP/WBTW) – First responders say two people were killed in a shooting at a church near Fort Worth, Texas, and a third person has been taken to a hospital.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press on Sunday that one person died at the church in White Settlement, about 8 miles west of Fort Worth and another died en route to a hospital.

According to CBS News, an active threat was reported at 11:20 a.m. at West Freeway Church of Christ.

It’s unknown if the gunman is among those dead or injured, CBS news reports.

The victims’ identities have not been released yet.

