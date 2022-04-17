PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two minors were killed and at least nine other people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting at a house party in Pittsburgh, police said.

More than 200 people — many of them underage — were inside a short-term rental property about 12:30 a.m. when the shooting happened. Pittsburgh police said in a news release.

At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including the two males who died at the hospital, police said. The victims were not immediately identified.

Others were hurt while trying to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside, and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, a Pittsburgh police commander told WTAE-TV.

Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around where the shooting occurred, a release said.

Information about potential suspects was not immediately available.