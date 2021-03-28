2 dead after flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead after two separate flood-related incidents in Nashville early Sunday morning.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place, where a man was found dead inside of a sedan in a creek behind Walmart.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

Police later said a second man, presumed to have drowned, was found dead on the Nashville Village golf course. Officers believe he was swept away by high water after getting out of his car that had run off the road and into a culvert at Nashboro Village and Flintlock Court.

Director Chief William Swann with the Nashville Fire Department said a third possible flood-related death is being investigated. He has not said where that death happened.

No additional information was immediately released.