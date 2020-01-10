2 dead after helicopter crashes in Pennsylvania

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA (WHTM/WBTW) – Two people have died after a helicopter crash in Pennsylvania.

News13’s sister station WHTM reports the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday near Irongate Court and Mayberry Lane in Silver Spring Township.

via WHTM

The two people on board the helicopter died as a result of the crash, a Cumberland County, PA coroner confirmed to WHTM. The two people who died were identified as:

Mark D. Croce, 58, of Orchard Park, NY

Michael Capriotto, 63, of Orchard Park, NY

The helicopter was en route from Washington D.C. to Buffalo, New York.

The cause is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB.

Cumberland County, PA Public Information Officer John Bruetsch said there is no property damage to any residence and no one else was injured beyond the two killed inside the helicopter.

