WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Two people were killed and several others hurt Friday afternoon in a crash at a Washington D.C. restaurant.

During a news conference, officials said an elderly man driving alone on Connecticut Avenue lost control and crashed into the outdoor seating area of a restaurant.

Officials said eight people were taken to the hospital, including five who had life-threatening injuries and three who had non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people were treated on the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, but police said they think the crash was accidental.