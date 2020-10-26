2-month old dies after being thrown by father from 2nd floor of apartment

LAS VEGAS — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after throwing his 2-month-old daughter out of a second-floor window and setting the apartment on fire Saturday, KTVN reports.

Clarence Martin Jr, 32, was fighting with the child’s mother when the 2-month-old was thrown from the window.

He was involved in several car crashes around 3:45 a.m. as he fled the area.

After a brief foot chase at an airport, he was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The child was taken to a hospital where she died.

The apartment unit was significantly damaged.

No other injuries were reported.