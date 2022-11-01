GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are investigating a violent and chaotic shooting that rang out during a child’s birthday party.

It happened at about 5 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Airport Road.

According to police, there were about half a dozen children at a birthday party when violence erupted. The children were between four and 12 years old.

The violence began when a fight broke out between two grown men.

When the first officers arrived at the apartment, they heard kids crying and found two people shot. One of the victims was a 12-year-old. The other victim was the 12-year-old’s father, who police have identified as 31-year-old Dacarri Turner.

According to investigators, Turner and a 25-year-old man, now identified as Dejuan Williams, got into a fight at the party. Turner then allegedly stabbed Williams in the torso.

According to police, Williams went out of the apartment and retrieved a .40 caliber handgun. Police said the 25-year-old waited in the breezeway for several minutes.

Then, according to police, when Turner and his 12-year-old son left the apartment, Williams reportedly approached them and opened fire.

Police said Williams fired at least five shots; Turner was hit in the bicep and both legs, while his son was shot in the knee and foot. Williams then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they immediately began rendering first aid to the victims, applying tourniquets to slow the bleeding.

A BOLO was later put out for the car that Williams was believed to be driving, and that car was later stopped a few miles away.

Police treated Williams for his stab wounds and took him to a hospital.

Officials told News 2 that the 12-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Ballard said it was amazing that none of the little children were hit by the array of bullets fired just outside in the breezeway.

“Thank God none of the children were hurt. This was just a minor argument that led to a stabbing and a shooting,” Ballard said.

All three victims are being treated for their wounds. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police said both men will be charged when they are released from the hospital.

Turner, the man who reportedly stabbed Williams in the initial fight, will be charged with aggravated assault, while Williams, the alleged shooter, will be charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, along with felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment for the children inside the apartment.