2 students killed by hit-and-run driver on Thanksgiving in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they’re on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on Thanksgiving.

Nashville Police say 26-year-old David G. Torres’ pickup truck collided with a car Thursday evening, adding that witness descriptions of the driver who ran away were similar to Torres.

Police say the truck was at fault for hitting the passenger side of the car, sending it through a fence and into a tree on a Walmart’s property. Just beforehand, police say witnesses described the truck as speeding and running a red light.

Tennessee State University says the victims were 26-year-old Vybhav Gopisetty and 23-year-old Judy Stanley, both graduate students from India pursuing food science degrees. Police say Gopisetty was driving the car. Both were wearing seatbelts.