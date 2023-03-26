TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Two tigers that escaped from a Georgia safari after a tornado were captured Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from Wild Animal Safari.

The tigers escaped from Pine Mountain Safari, which is about 30 miles north of Columbus, Georgia.

“Pine Mountain Safari sustained extensive tornado damage this morning,” the post reads. “Fortunately, none of our animals and employees were hurt. However, several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure location.”

Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors while the tigers were located and tornado damage was assessed.