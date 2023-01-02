TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Powerball’s estimated jackpot rose once again to $265 million after no winner was found in Saturday night’s drawing, the last of 2022.

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 18, 37, 44, 50 and 64, and the Powerball number was 11.

While no one appears to have won the jackpot, the Florida Lottery reported that two ticketholders won the $2 million Match 5+ Power Play prize.

The first winning ticket was sold at Fortune Liquors at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton. The second was purchased at a Winn Dixie at 1951 S McCall Road Suite 300 in Englewood.

According to the Powerball website, a winning ticketholder was also reported in Pennsylvania.

The next drawing will be Monday, Jan. 2.