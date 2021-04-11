2-year-old Florida boy beaten to death; mother’s boyfriend arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested in Lakeland Friday after police said he admitted to beating a 2-year-old child to death for misbehaving.

The Lakeland Police Dept. responded to an apartment at Woodlake Drive just after midnight Friday morning following reports of an unresponsive child. The 2-year-old boy, who had multiple injuries on his body, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police later learned that the child was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Alegray Jones, 30, while she was at work. Jones reportedly admitted to hitting the boy multiple times after he urinated on the couch.

The blows caused the child to go unconscious, but instead of getting help, police said Jones texted the child’s mother, who was at work.

The child’s mother immediately left work, returned home, and called 911.

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and taken to the Polk County Jail.