20 men arrested for seeking sex with minors in Virginia online sting operation

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — During a two-day operation, Virginia detectives identified suspects who they believed were seeking sex from minors online and on social media and arrested 20 in a sting operation.

“The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations,” Chesterfield Police said in a release. When the suspects arrived at the location, they were met instead by police and were arrested.

  • SMITH, DARRYL D.
    Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution (Chesterfield Police)
  • SANCHEZ-MORALES, JOSE
    Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • SALMARON, LEONARDO S.
    Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • Joseph R. Ruffin
    Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • RHEA, WILLIAM M.
    William M. Rhea, 28, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Chesterfield Police)
  • RAWLINGS, MICHAEL K.
    Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • William A. Mustain, 68, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • MCTAMANEY, BRIAN P.
    Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • KICHANNAGARI, SANDEEP K.
    Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • HARRELL, JEFFREY S.
    Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Chesterfield PD)
  • GREEN, ANTHONY B.
    Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • FLETCHER, KEITH M.
    Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • CURUCHICH, GREGORIO Q.
    Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • BROWN, LARRY A. (1)
    Larry A. Brown, 40, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • AGUILLON, LUIS A. (2)
    Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • BOWER, JAMES G.
    James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
  • AHMADI, ABDUL (1)
    Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

The following suspects were arrested and charged:

  • Larry A. Brown, 40, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • William M. Rhea, 28, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution;
  • Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment.
  • Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • William A. Mustain, 68, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
  • Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories