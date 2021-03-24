20 men arrested for seeking sex with minors in Virginia online sting operation

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — During a two-day operation, Virginia detectives identified suspects who they believed were seeking sex from minors online and on social media and arrested 20 in a sting operation.
“The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations,” Chesterfield Police said in a release. When the suspects arrived at the location, they were met instead by police and were arrested.
The following suspects were arrested and charged:
- Larry A. Brown, 40, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Joseph R. Ruffin, 51, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Jeffrey S. Harrell, 43, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- William M. Rhea, 28, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Gregorio Q. Curuchich, 27, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- James G. Bower III, 56, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Jonathan Ortiz Vitervo, 19, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution;
- Michael K. Rawlings Jr., 38, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon and firearm violation after involuntary commitment.
- Brian P. McTamaney, 38, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Sandeep K. Kichannagari, 30, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Jose Sanchez-Morales, 45, of Hopewell, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Darryl D. Smith, 43, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Henry L. Raynor, 35, of Newport News, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- William A. Mustain, 68, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Luis A. Aguillon, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Anthony B. Green, 32, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Abdul N. Ahmadi, 37, of Fredericksburg, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Leonardo S. Salmaron, 30, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Keith M. Fletcher, 30, of Essex, Va., was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution;
- Julian A. Jackson, 31, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, use of a vehicle to promote prostitution, carrying a concealed weapon (third offense), distribution of certain drugs to persons under 18, possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice.