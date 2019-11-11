2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN/WBTW) – This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set up in Manhattan Saturday ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony.
It’s a Norway Spruce that was cut down on Thursday from a community in New York.
The 77-foot, 14-ton tree was brought to “The Big Apple” on a trailer.
It was then untied and raised with a crane Saturday onto its new home on the center plaza.
The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting takes place December 4.
