2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN/WBTW) – This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set up in Manhattan Saturday ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony.

It’s a Norway Spruce that was cut down on Thursday from a community in New York.

The 77-foot, 14-ton tree was brought to “The Big Apple” on a trailer.

It was then untied and raised with a crane Saturday onto its new home on the center plaza.

The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting takes place December 4.

