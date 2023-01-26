TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than two dozen Floridians have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created illegal licenses and employment shortcuts for aspiring nurses, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted 25 people after they allegedly “engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing schools.”

The customers were prospective nurses, who were seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses.

“The bogus diplomas and transcripts qualified purchasers to sit for the national nursing board exam and, after passing it, to obtain licenses and jobs in various states as RNs and LPN/VNs,” the Justice Department said.

The scheme involved the distribution of more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued by Siena College in Broward County, Fla., Palm Beach School of Nursing in Palm Beach County, Fla., and Sacred Heart International Institute in Broward County, authorities said.

Federal agents reported that the schools are now closed and that each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Justice Department said that this type of crime “unfortunately continue[s] to spring up, especially” in South Florida.

The number of people who received “fraudulent nursing credentials” is a danger because it puts them in “critical health care roles treating patients,” Chad Yarbrough, the FBI’s acting Special Agent in Charge Chad in Miami.

“Not only is this a public safety concern, it also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and course work required to obtain their professional licenses and employment,” said Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. “A fraud scheme like this erodes public trust in our health care system.”

While the “scheme” is a public safety concern, it also comes at a time when there is a national nursing shortage, including in Florida.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing forecasts a lack of nurses as more Americans age, particularly as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows.

“Compounding the problem is the fact that nursing schools across the country are struggling to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for care,” the association said.

In the Sunshine State, the Florida Hospital Association said the nursing shortage is looming. A 2021 report by FHA predicted that by 2035, the state will be short more than 59,100 nurses.

“Florida needs nurses now and well into the future,” said Mary C. Mayhew, president and CEO of the hospital association. “A recent FHA study, prior to the current spike in COVID-19, showed an 11% vacancy rate for nurses this spring and that one in four nurses left their positions last year. As Florida’s population continues to grow, our health care system must be ready to meet the ever-increasing demand for services. A strong healthcare workforce and capacity in the education system to graduate needed nurses over the coming years are critical.”