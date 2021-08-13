25 arrested, multiple others at large in Virginia drug task force operation

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 25 suspects were arrested, including 24 on felony drug distribution charges, as part of a major drug task force operation on the Eastern Shore.

Virginia State Police say multiple agencies, including some from the Eastern Shore of Maryland, were involved in “Operation Masked Man” on August 11 and 12. The arrests came after indictments in Accomack and Northampton counties for distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

These 25 people were arrested and charged with either felony distribution offenses or probation violation.

Ambrose Anthony Cuffee (1 count)

Kamal Yamani Cuffee (2 counts)

James Rashaun Bundick (1 count)

Marquie Lovell Tankard (3 counts)

Anton Tankard (3 counts)

Dwayne Lawrence Sample (2 counts)

Steve Allen Lyons Jr. (1 count)

Jaymese Meshine Turner (1 count)

James Patrick Bowen (1 count)

Heather Rene Corbin (2 counts)

Robert Edward Giddings Jr. (2 counts)

Kerwin Antwan Harmon (1 count)

Corey Lamont Newkirk (2 counts)

Robert Knoulton Bradley (2 counts)

Shauntae Arnez Giddens (2 counts)

Keron Andrae Matthews (3 counts)

Antalf Manu Nottingham (1 count)

Bernard Anthony Brickhouse (3 counts)

Brianna Brookshire (probation violation)

Pierce Scanlan (3 counts)

Clifton Townsend (3 counts)

Ryan Fitchett (1 count)

Benito Flores (2 counts)

William Antonio Davis (3 counts)

Maurice Williams (5 counts)

Police are still looking for several other suspects for alleged ongoing drug activity. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force at 757-414-0746.

Wanted suspects: