27 people rescued from floating ice chunk off Wisconsin shoreline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- At least 27 people were rescued Saturday after a large chunk of ice broke away from the shoreline in Wisconsin, Brown County deputies confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a report about 10:15 a.m. that a large chunk of ice had broken off near Point Comfort in the Bay of Green Bay. There were more than two dozen people stranded on it.

Sheriff’s deputies, fire officials and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and worked together and used two airboats to rescue those stranded on the floating ice. The rescue was completed by about noon.

Deputies said that by the end of the rescue, the floating ice was approximately a mile from shore. It had floated approximately three-quarters of a mile during the rescue operation alone. The condition of the chunk of ice was deteriorating rapidly and cracking up as it moved, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities confirm that no one was injured during the incident.

Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Fire Department drone and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials think a barge that had gone through the bay shortly before ice broke may have contributed to the destabilization of the ice.

Many of those rescued were ice fishing at the time the ice broke off, the Associated Press reported.

“People out on the ice are always encouraged to maintain awareness of the potential deterioration in their surroundings and keep a cellphone or some way of communicating with them in case there is a need to call for assistance,” the sheriff’s office said,