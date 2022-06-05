CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were killed and 17 others hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. for a shooting call near a bar. According to Chattanooga police, 14 people were shot and three victims trying to flee the area were hit by vehicles.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy said two people died of gunshot wounds and another died after being hit by a vehicle. Several peopled remain in critical condition.

In a new conference, officers revealed that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers think multiple shooters were involved in the incident. No other information was immediately released.

Earlier Saturday night, gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district, authorities said. No arrest were made.