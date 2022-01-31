3 teens hurt in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving juveniles near a high school in Las Vegas.

At approximately 11 a.m., police received a report of a small fire on the campus of Chaparral High School. Students and staff members were evacuated as a precaution and then escorted back inside. At about 11:45 a.m., police received multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

Units initially arrived at the scene but couldn’t find any victims. A local hospital notified police later that victims were arriving there with gunshot wounds.

There are three victims of the shooting were all being treated at the hospital, according to police. Two of them are confirmed to be students at the school.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.