DOLTON, Ill. (WGN) — A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his mother over the weekend at a suburban Chicago supermarket, police confirmed to WGN.

The incident happened Saturday in a Food for Less store parking lot in the suburb of Dolton.

According to police, the family was sitting in their car when the boy somehow got access to the gun and fired it, hitting his mother.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said the boy’s parents did not know he had the weapon before it fired, striking 22-year-old Daejah Collins in the neck, according to the Associated Press. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the boy’s father was taken into custody after admitting that he owned the gun used in the hooting. Police said the father will likely face gun charges as the investigation continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.