3 young children found dead in Reseda; LAPD releases photo of person of interest

Liliana Carrillo, 30, appears in a photo released by LAPD via Twitter on April 10, 2021. Police have described her as a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of three children in Reseda.

(KTLA) – Three young children were found dead in Reseda Saturday morning, and police released a photo of a person of interest hours later as the search for the killer continued.

Officers responded to a call about the crime in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard about 9:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes told KTLA around noon. Officers found the children inside an apartment, according to police.

All three of the victims appear to be under the age of 5, LAPD said.

At the time, Cervantes said the children were fatally stabbed. However, the department later issued a news release and series of tweets stating a cause of death and motive had yet to be determined.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, has been described by police as a person of interest in the case. However, police have not said whether she’s related to the victims or what possible relationship she has with them.h

Just after 1 p.m., LAPD released a photo of Carrillo and said the department has received reports she just committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area. Officials said she may be driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck with the license plate number, J258T0.

Today at about 9:30 AM, West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times the children’s grandmother reported the crime.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged by LAPD to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.

Check back for updates to this developing story.