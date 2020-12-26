$300K+ reward for info on Christmas Day Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over $300,000 has been raised as a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Originally, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. offered a $10,000 reward for information that they eventually raised to $25,000.

Late Friday afternoon, Camping World CEO and CNBC personality Marcus Lemonis pledged $250,000 as a reward for information. FOX Sports host Clay Travis also pledged $10,000 toward the reward for information.

The owners of Lewis Country Store also pledged $20,000 towards the reward.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street. Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.

Access to downtown is restricted as authorities continue to investigate.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

I’m pledging an additional $10k for information leading to the arrest of the downtown Nashville bomber. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 25, 2020