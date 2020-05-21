Live Now
3rd arrest made in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery stumbles and falls to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. (Twitter via AP)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WBTW) — A third arrest was made Thursday in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, GBI said.

These charges come after an incident in February that resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Bryan Jr. will be booked into the Glynn County Jail in Georgia, GBI said.

Two men were previously arrested May 7 in connection with the case.

