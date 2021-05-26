4 killed, 3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were killed and three others were injured following a chain-reaction crash in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

All southbound lanes in that area are closed until further notice. Officials told an 8News crew on the scene that one southbound lane should reopen soon.

VSP said their initial investigation revealed that a sedan traveling north crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a 2020 Tesla. The Tesla then struck a parked, unoccupied 1999 Ford work van. The sedan overturned and came to a rest in the southbound lanes.

The two people inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Five people inside the sedan were all ejected from the car during the crash. Four died from their injuries on the scene. One was transported with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release, state police is looking into the report that a gunshot was heard just before the crash happened.

Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene.



