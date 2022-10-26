BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four young people killed in a car crash on Monday morning might have been participating in a social-media-inspired “challenge,” Buffalo police said.

Police said six people between 14 and 19 years old, were riding in a Kia that had been reported stolen the night before.

Five people were thrown from the speeding car after it crashed and rolled over at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth person died later on Monday.

A 14-year-old female and the 16-year-old male driver survived the crash, police said. The girl was in good condition at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, while the driver was treated and released.

Authorities have charged the driver with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Additional charges are possible, according to the district attorney’s office.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the youths might have been participating in what he referred to as the “Kia Challenge,” meaning they might have learned how to break into and start Kia vehicles using USB chargers.

“I don’t have the exact model, but it’s a Kia,” Gramaglia said at a news conference on Monday. “I know Kias are widely publicized … the ‘Kia Challenge,’ as it’s called. They are very easy, unfortunately, to steal.”

This method to which Gramaglia referred, which allegedly allows a driver to bypass a chip or a key to start certain Kia models, has been demonstrated on social media platforms, Nexstar’s WXIN previously reported.

In recent months, other police departments across the country have acknowledged similar break-ins and thefts, citing the lack of an immobilization device on certain Kia and Hyundai models.

In Norfolk, Virginia, police have observed a 35% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the first half of July alone, WAVY reported. Police in other municipalities, such as Beloit, Wisconsin, and Kentwood, Michigan, are urging Kia and Hyundai owners to take extra precautions.

Both Kia and Hyundai have also been targeted in a class-action lawsuit over the increased risk of theft associated with certain models, KTLA reported last month.

Gramaglia, meanwhile, said Monday that the crash in Buffalo had been “horrific” for both the victims’ families and police officers.

“This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that have their whole lives in front of them,” he said.

The incident is still under investigation.