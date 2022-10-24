SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Four people have been arrested after protesting outside the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Kimberly Tahyer was arrested Saturday night after reportedly banging on the windows and doors of the home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, authorities said. She was charged with criminal trespassing.

Police said officers had to visit the Buckhalter Road home twice on Friday night after getting complaints about people acting disorderly.

Three protesters allegedly blocked the driveway of the home which prevented people from leaving. Authorities said William Garrett, Wanda Boatwright and John Boatwright all refused to move and were arrested. Each will be charged with disorderly conduct.

At just 20 months old, Quinton Simon was last seen on Oct. 5 in Savannah. Authorities have said they think the baby is dead.