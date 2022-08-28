A man is dead after falling from the North Rim of Grand Canyon last week. (Getty)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KTVX) — A man is dead after falling from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report Friday afternoon about a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Rangers responded and found the body of a 44-year-old man approximately 200 feet below the rim. He reportedly was off the trail when he accidentally fell over the edge.

The man has not yet been identified, and additional details have not yet been released. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rangers said visitors should remain on designated trails and walkways and stay a safe distance from the edge of the rim.

A Tennessee woman died in the park earlier in the summer after falling into the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip. Another woman died a few days before that after rangers received reports of a hiker in distress.