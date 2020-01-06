5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP/WBTW) – A 5.7-magnitude quake has jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds as the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck Monday morning just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles). There was no tsunami threat.
Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake. Small landslides closed some roads on the south coast.
CBS News reports a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck on January 2, one of many in a series of earthquakes since late December.
In September, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico.
