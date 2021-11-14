5 ‘violent’ prisoners escape from Georgia jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Authorities are looking for five men who escaped from a Georgia jail Saturday morning.

The five inmates — Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr. — escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. All five men have “violent” histories, and two are murder suspects, the GBI said.

CBS Macon affiliate, WMAZ reports that Williams is charged with felony murder and home invasion in connection to an incident that happened in January 2020 in Pulaski County.

According to WMAZ, Dennis Penix, Jr. is charged in a double homicide described as “a drug deal gone wrong” in Pulaski County in 2017.

The escapees stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van with a Georgia Tag CMP8628, according to officials.

All of the men should be considered extremely dangerous and no one should approach them. Anyone who sees any of the men should call 911 immediately.