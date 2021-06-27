5-year-old girl among 3 killed when train hits minivan in Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana — A 5-year-old girl was among three people killed early Saturday when a train hit a minivan collided in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue. Officers said they immediately began to render aid to those injured after the crash.

A 36-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and the 5-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene. Three boys between 7 and 10 years old were taken the hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation shows the driver of the minivan failed to heed train crossing signals went around the gate as the train was approaching. The crash is still under investigation.