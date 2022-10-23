HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire started at about 1:30 a.m. at the Township in Hampton Woods apartments on Marcella Road.

Eight firefighters received minor to moderate burns. The injured firefighters were taken to both the Sentara Careplex in Hampton and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. All of the firefighters have been treated and have returned home.

Four residents were also transferred to both hospitals. Two of the residents were being treated for smoke inhalation. One woman and a girl sustained moderate to severe thermal burn injuries and were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale.

WAVY spoke with a resident who was home at the time of the fire.

She heard three big popping noises and people yelling from the courtyard. When she went outside, she saw a single unit on fire. She then went around knocking on doors to try to get people evacuated.

The fire was eventually marked under control as of 3:23 a.m., but crews were still spraying the building through the morning.

In a Friday afternoon update, Hampton Fire & Rescue said a total of 24 apartment units were impacted due to fire, water damage and roof collapse and that none of the units in the building are habitable.

Approximately 50 residents have been displaced and both the apartment complex’s management team and the Red Cross are assisting residents.

Due to the age of the building, a sprinkler system and integrated fire alarm system were not required or present in the apartments. However, occupants who were in the apartment that was the source of the fire were alerted by a smoke alarm. The complex was built in 1986, according to city records.

The Division’s Community Risk Reduction Branch says the fire does not appear malicious in nature, but the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation at this time.