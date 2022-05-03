TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — Animal rights advocates with the Animal Legal Defense Fund are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the identification of the person who stabbed and killed a dolphin off the coast of Florida.

On March 24, the bottlenose dolphin was found dead on a Fort Myers beach after it was stabbed in the head with a “spear-like object,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund said that a necropsy found that the dolphin was a lactating female who was likely caring for her calf.

Authorities said the dolphin was in a “begging” position when it was killed, which means its head was above the water with an open mouth.

“Begging is not a natural behavior for dolphins and is frequently associated with illegal feeding,” the NOAA said in an earlier report.

According to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, those who kill wild dolphins could face fines up to $100,000 or a year in prison.