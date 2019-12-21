6 dead after fire in downtown Las Vegas motel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire says 6 people are dead after a fire broke out in a motel in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Officials say they got the call just before 4:15 a.m. and responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments on 9th Street, between Stewart Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

In a press conference, Las Vegas Fire Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski, said officials believe the fire was accidental and started in a stove in one of the first floor units inside the motel.

People in the building told investigators that there was no heat in the building and they were using the stove for warmth.

Szymanski said 13 are injured and about 30-35 people are displaced. Las Vegas Fire says a pregnant woman, who reportedly jumped from the building, is one of the victims critically injured from this fire.

They said they had reports of multiple people jumping from windows.

“I don’t think there is anything that is more disturbing than to pull up on a 3-story building and see multiple people hanging out a window with heavy black smoke coming out of that building,” Szymanski said.

He said a fall 16 feet or higher can be fatal.

Despite the causalities, officials said the fire was “an easy put out.” They found 3 people dead inside of the building, as well as another deceased person on the sidewalk, about a block away from the motel.

One of the other victims was transported and died at the hospital.

After finding about 5 to 6 victims on the ground, officials immediately called for a second alarm, which doubled their resources at the scene. Officials say at one point, about 15 firefighters were working on a victim with smoke inhalation.

Most of those injured had smoke inhalation, and some obtained fractures from falling out of the building.

“This is the period that makes firefighters the most nervous, in addition to the 4th of July each year. We’ve got Christmas trees, candles, heating devices,” Szymanski said. Officials say to never use a stove as a heating device because they are not made for that usage.

Szymanski said the thick black smoke made visibility zero. Las Vegas Fire is investigating the cause of the 3-story motel fire.

Las Vegas Fire Department was assisted by Clark County fire investigators, a homicide unit, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, CSI from LVMPD and more.

Officials estimate $475,000 in damages to the older motel. The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced at this time.

Officials say two cats and one dog died from the fire. Firefighters did save one dog.