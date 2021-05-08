6 women, 1 man arrested in online prostitution scam in Fresno, Calif.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six women and one man were arrested after police in Fresno noticed what they say is a rise in the number of online prostitution ads.

In a statement released Friday, officers conducted a week-long prostitution sting targeting the ads which featured younger females who could be under-aged victims of human trafficking. The focus was to rescue anyone under-aged and identify their traffickers.

Following the seven arrests, officers established that the women were between the ages of 18 and 33 – meaning none was under-age. All the female victims were offered advocacy services.

Anyone with information about human trafficking in Fresno is urged to contact the police department’s Human Trafficking Hotline at (559) 621-5950.