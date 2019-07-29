6-year-old boy among those killed shooting at CA food festival

Festival attendees are transported on a bus following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

GILROY (KRON) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, according to the family.

Three people were killed and 15 other injured when a shooter opened fire at the festival Sunday evening. The gunman, who gained access to the festival by cutting a fence, was shot and killed by police.

The boy has been identified as Stephen Romero, according to his father and grandmother.

Romero was at the festival with his mother, who was also shot and is being treated at a hospital.

The boy’s father, who was not at the festival, tells KRON4 he got a call that his son and his wife were being transported to the hospital.

Romero’s mother was shot in the hand and in the stomach. She is expected to survive.

The boy’s grandmother was also injured in the shooting.

Police work a scene after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Police stay focused on a target after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Ana Lilia Cano, left, with daughter Paulina Perez, and Gildardo Leyva, right, wait for relatives at a reunification center at Gavilan College following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

A young couple embrace at a parking lot after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Several people were hospitalized Sunday after the shooting at the annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said. (AP Photo/Thomas Mendoza)

A road sign marks the Garlic Festival parking area in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. Multiple people were hospitalized Sunday after a shooting at the annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Gilroy Garlic festival volunteer Denise Buessing, left, embraces fellow volunteer Marsha Struzik at a reunification center in a parking lot at Gavilan College following a deadly shooting at the annual food festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Police stay focused on a target after a deadly shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Police officers dressed in SWAT gear stand guard at the first aid center at Gilroy High School following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/David Royal)

A man walks past a blocked off point of entry following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/David Royal)

Festival attendees are transported on a bus following a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The shooting began at 5:41 p.m. at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

The identities of the other victims have not yet been confirmed.