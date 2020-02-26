Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

7 dead after fired MillerCoors employee opened fire

National
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) —An employee fired from the MillerCoors brewing company headquarters is among 7 dead following a shooting at the business.

Sources told our sister station WITI “The shooter was an employee in uniform and was fired on Wednesday.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Barrett did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

“It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here. A very rough day for anyone who is close to this situation,” he told reporters.

Milwaukee police have said the scene is still active however there is no longer a threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories