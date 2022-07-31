ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were shot early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in downtown, police said.

Orlando police said a large fight broke out about 2 a.m. as bars and restaurants in the area of Wall Street Plaza and Orange Avenue closed down.

The fight escalated into a shooting that hurt seven people. Six victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one person took themself to Advent Health, police said.

As of Sunday morning, there was no information about any suspects in the shooting.